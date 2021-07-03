July 03, 2021
Kerala To Bring Power Supply To All Anganwadi Centres

There are 33,115 Anganwadi centres functioning in Kerala. Of them, 2256 centres in various districts are yet to get the power supply.

03 July 2021
Representational Image
PTI
The Left Government ruled state of Kerala, on an aim to upgrade the available infrastructure and facilities, decides to  completely electrify all the Anganwadis of the state soon.

This decision came after the Health-Women and Child Development minister Veena George and Power Minister K Krishnankutty attended a meeting recently. 

The state Social Justice Department figures suggest that there are  33,115 anganwadi centres functioning in Kerala. Of them, 2256 centres in various districts are yet to get the power supply, an official statement said here.

The anganwadis, which are not electrified even after the wiring works are completed, would be provided the connection on a war footing, it said. Details of those buildings, where the wiring process was progressing, should be handed over to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) within one month after completing the pending works. KSEB would allot electric post free of cost to those anganwadis, if it is necessary for its electrification process, after including them in concerned schemes.

There are 221 angandwadis which are facing fund crunch to meet the expenditure of electrification and respective village panchayats would extend them necessary support in this regard, it said.

Besides ministers, secretaries of both departments, district collectors and panchayat presidents were also among those took part in the ministerial meeting on Thursday, thestatement added.

According to government figures, over 18,000 anganwadis are functioning in their own building in Kerala. While 20,837 centres have toilet facilities, over 19,000 have cooking gas connection, it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)



K Krishnankutty Veena George Thiruvananthapuram Anganwadi Kerala Government Electricity Power Supply

