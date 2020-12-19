Suvendu Adhikari, 9 MLAs, One TMC MP Join BJP In Amit Shah’s Presence

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah at a public rally in West Midnapore district on Saturday, along with six other TMC MLAs, two Left MLAs and one Congress MLA and one TMC Lok Sabha MP.

This was the single biggest event of defection of elected public representatives in Bengal’s recent political history.

Former TMC MP Dasharat Tirkey and former TMC minister Shyamapada Mukherjee and several district-level leaders from the TMC and Left parties.

Shah said that the joining of Adhikari was “the highlight” of Saturday’s event.

Adhikari, who tendered his resignation at the Assembly earlier this week, held three ministerial portfolios in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet until resigning in November and, until July, he was the TMC's in-charge for five of the state's 23 districts. He was a part of the seven-member steering committee, the TMC’s highest decision-making body.

Those who joined from the TMC are Burdwan East MP Sunil Mandal, Contai North MLA Banashree Maiti, Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta, Kalna MLA Biswajit Kundu, Gajole MLA Dipali Biswas, Nagrakata MLA Sukra Munda, and Monteshwar MLA Saikat Panja.

