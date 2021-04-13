April 13, 2021
Poshan
Amid Rising Covid Cases, Uttarakhand CM Shortens Night Curfew Timing, Cites Festival Celebrations

Night curfew timings in Uttarakhand's Dehradun were changed on Tuesday to 10.30 pm for the convenience of residents during the month of Ramzan and Navratras.

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
The Covid-19 cases in India are rising at an unprecedented rate. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan are mulling to impose more stern rules to contain the spread of the virus. However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, on the other hand, has decided to shorten the night curfew timings citing the upcoming festival celebrations in the state.  A statement from the CM’s office said that Rawat has shortened the night curfew, which will now be imposed from 10:30 pm to 5 am now. “This is applicable for the areas where night curfew is already imposed,” the statement from CMO said.

The night curfew timings in the city have been revised to 10.30 pm with effect from Tuesday on the instruction of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat for the convenience of residents during the month of Ramzan and Navratras, an official release here said.

However, Rawat appealed to people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and asked all district magistrates to ensure 100 per cent compliance to Covid norms.

With PTI inputs

