Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National All India Tiger Estimation 2022: MP Gears For 3-Month-Long Big Cat Census

All India Tiger Estimation 2022: MP Gears For 3-Month-Long Big Cat Census

All India Tiger Estimation 2022: MP Gears For 3-Month-Long Big Cat Census
National Tiger Estimation 2022 | PTI

The national tiger count, which takes place once after every four years to estimate the total number of tigers in India, began this year with a two-day training program attended by wildlife experts and conservationists who will be embarking on the three-month survey.

Trending

All India Tiger Estimation 2022: MP Gears For 3-Month-Long Big Cat Census
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T11:48:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 11:48 am

With the highest number of tigers as recorded in the last census in 2018, the state of Madhya Pradesh is set to embark on a three-month-long survey to count all the tigers in India. 

The national tiger census is conducted once in every four years. This year, the All India Tiger Estimation 2022 began with a training programme of forest and wildlife experts who will be undertaking the laborious survey, which is set to start next month. The two-day training programme, which concluded on Sunday, was held at the Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad district, located about 200 km from the state capital Bhopal. Various forest officials and experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, attended the programme, a forest official said in a statement.

“This year, the survey will be carried out for three months from October to December. The tiger estimation will be conducted in three phases,” the official said.

Related Stories

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Department Catches Poacher, Seizes Tiger Bones And Deer Horns

'With Around 3,000 Tigers, India One Of The Safest Habitats In The World': PM Modi

In the first phase, evidence related to the presence of carnivorous and herbivorous wild animals in all forest areas of Madhya Pradesh and other states will be collected, he said.

The second phase will include scientific study through the GIS (geographic information system) map, while in the third phase, (the images of) wild animals will be captured in camera traps placed in forest areas, the official said.

According to the official, this time the tiger estimation will be carried out by collecting data through a mobile app, M-STrIPES, instead of paperwork.

Along with this, emphasis is being laid on the counting of carnivorous and herbivorous wild animals in a phased manner in various forest divisions, apart from the tiger reserves. The field staff members are being trained for the census, the official said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh had lost the ''tiger state'' tag to Karnataka in the All India Tiger Estimation exercise of 2010.

That time, MP had 257 tigers, compared to 300 in Karnataka.

Officials believe that the number of striped animals had then dipped in MP primarily due to alleged poaching in the Panna Tiger Reserve, which lost all its big cat population in 2009.
In the 2014 tiger census, MP slipped to third position in the country with a population of 308 striped animals, after Uttarakhand (340) and Karnataka (408).

But, Madhya Pradesh regained the top position in the 2018 tiger census with a population of 526 tigers, two more than Karnataka.

MP has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Tiger National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Goa Makes 5 Day Quarantine Mandatory For Visitors From Kerala Amid Covid-19 Surge

Goa Makes 5 Day Quarantine Mandatory For Visitors From Kerala Amid Covid-19 Surge

‘Will Forcibly Acquire Land, Who Are You To Stop?’: Himachal Minister To A Complainant

Pegasus Row: Centre Tells SC Matter Is Not For 'Public Discussion', Refuses To File Detailed Affidavit

UP Woman Electrocuted To Death After Table Fan Falls On Her In Shamli

SC Collegium Approves Names Of Three New Judges For Gauhati HC

BigBasket's Pune Warehouse Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

India Records 27,254 Covid-19 Cases, 219 Deaths

Delhi CM Kejriwal Inaugurates Revamped Chandni Chowk Stretch; To Allow Street Food Joints Till Midnight

Photo Gallery

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

Advertisement

More from India

Deep Depression Crosses Odisha Coast; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Over Central And West India

Deep Depression Crosses Odisha Coast; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Over Central And West India

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Bhupendra Patel To Be Sworn In As Gujarat CM Today

Bhupendra Patel To Be Sworn In As Gujarat CM Today

Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'

Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'

Read More from Outlook

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Bhupendra Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

Pegasus Row: Centre Refuses To File Detailed Affidavit In SC As Matter Not For 'Public Discussion'

Pegasus Row: Centre Refuses To File Detailed Affidavit In SC As Matter Not For 'Public Discussion'

Outlook Web Desk / Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that a committee of domain experts will be constituted and its report would be made available to the Supreme Court.

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / A study conducted by Azim Premji University has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed 230 million Indians into poverty in the last one year alone.

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Outlook Web Desk / The former Union minister also said the Congress would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Advertisement