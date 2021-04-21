All Above 18 Years To Get Free Vaccine: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1.

"The PM's decision will help in better management of Covid and massive vaccination will help in defeating coronavirus. We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources," the CM said, according to a statement issued.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing administering of coronavirus vaccine to those above 18 years of age.

During the deliberations, the chief minister asked the state Health Department to work out an action plan to conduct the vaccination campaign on a large scale.

"We have to increase vaccination centres and create a database of people in the target age group," the CM said.

In the Cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion was held over the current Covid situation.

Adityanath said his government was working to save "life and livelihood".

"The war against Covid is being fought vigorously under the guidance of the prime minister," he said, asking all the ministers to monitor the status of coronavirus treatment in districts.

The CM also directed to take care of migrants returning from other states and keep them at quarantine centres.

The CM said like the previous year, the success in the fight against the virus can be achieved by keeping the public aware and preventing rumours.

On Tuesday, the death toll from Covid in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark with 162 more fatalities, while the infection tally exceeded nine lakh after detection of 29,754 fresh cases.

So far, the virus has claimed 10,159 lives in the state, which has reported 9,09,405 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

With PTI inputs

