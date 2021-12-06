Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
After Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor Resigns As Host Of Sansad TV Show

As 12 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended during the winter session of the Parliament, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor resigned from hosting the Sansad TV talk show, 'To The Point'.

Shashi Tharoor hosting 'To The Point' on Sansad TV | Screengrab from Sansad TV's YouTube Video.

2021-12-06T11:49:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 11:49 am

Expressing solidarity with the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs who have been suspended during the winter session, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he has decided to suspend hosting of a talk show on Sansad TV until the suspension of the legislators is revoked and a "semblance of bipartisanship restored to the conduct of Parliament".

Tharoor has been hosting the talk show "To The Point" on Sansad TV.

"I believed that my accepting Sansad TV's invitation to host a show was in the best traditions of India's parliamentary democracy, reaffirming the principle that our political differences did not prevent us, as Members of Parliament, from participating fully in various parliamentary institutions which belong to us all," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"However, the prolonged suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha, expelled in an arbitrary manner for actions committed during a previous session, has called into question the very assumption of a bipartisan spirit animating the work of Parliament," he said.

Tharoor said that in solidarity with the protesting MPs, he has decided to suspend hosting of the talk show "To the Point" on Sansad TV until such time as the suspensions of MPs are revoked and a "semblance of bipartisanship restored to the conduct of Parliament and the functioning of Sansad TV".

His resignation statement comes a day after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, also suspended from the Rajya Sabha, said she has stepped down as the anchor of the Sansad TV's show "Meri Kahaani".

The 12 opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) -- were suspended from the Rajya Sabha last Monday for the entire course of the Winter Session of Indian Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.Â 

"Undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" is what the opposition is calling this entire process.

(With PTI Inputs)

