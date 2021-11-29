Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajya Sabha Suspends 12 Oppn MPs For Remaining Part Of Winter Session For Unruly Behaviour

Among the suspended Rrajya Sabha members, six are from the Congress, two each from the TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from the CPM and the CPI.

Rajya Sabha Suspends 12 Oppn MPs For Remaining Part Of Winter Session For Unruly Behaviour
The suspended Rajya Sabha members include Congress MP Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC's Dola Sen. | Representational Image

Trending

Rajya Sabha Suspends 12 Oppn MPs For Remaining Part Of Winter Session For Unruly Behaviour
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T17:39:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 5:39 pm

Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 12 opposition members for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

The suspended members include Congress MP Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC's Dola Sen.

Among the suspended members, six are from the Congress, two each from the TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from the CPM and the CPI.

Related Stories

Parliament Passes Bill To Repeal Three Farm Laws

The Upper House had witnessed ugly scenes when the opposition members were protesting against the three farm bills during the Monsoon session.

The six suspended members from the Congress are - Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC, Elamaram Kareem from CPM and Binoy Viswam from CPI are the other members suspended for the rest of the session.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh announced the suspension of the members and adjourned the House till Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Rajya Sabha Parliament MPs - Members of Parliament National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Chances Of Reinfection Will Be Low From Omicron: Community Medicine Head, Safdarjung Hospital

Chances Of Reinfection Will Be Low From Omicron: Community Medicine Head, Safdarjung Hospital

Vaccine Equity, Racism And Calls For Clarity: How Twitter Reacted To Omicron

Omicron Travel Restrictions May Kill Another Tourist Season In Himachal Pradesh

Parliament Passes Bill To Repeal Three Farm Laws

J&K Schools To Remain Shut Amid Govt’s Fresh Covid-19 Guidelines

Omicron: Low Vaccine Coverage Behind New Covid-19 Strain? Here's What We Know

Winter Session: Bill To Repeal 3 New Farm Laws Passed In Lok Sabha; No Discussion

Winter Session: Congress Protests Farm Laws, PM Says Govt Ready For Discussion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Chennai Grapples With Floods: Schools Closed, Traffic Disrupted Amid Rain Fury

Chennai Grapples With Floods: Schools Closed, Traffic Disrupted Amid Rain Fury

Heavy Fines, Media Gag: Maharashtra Learns From Past As It Gears To Tackle Omicron

Heavy Fines, Media Gag: Maharashtra Learns From Past As It Gears To Tackle Omicron

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

Koushik Paul / Needing 280 runs on the final day, New Zealand thwarted the famed Indian spin attack at Green Park to settle for a fascinating draw.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement