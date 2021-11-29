Rajya Sabha Suspends 12 Oppn MPs For Remaining Part Of Winter Session For Unruly Behaviour

Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 12 opposition members for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

The suspended members include Congress MP Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC's Dola Sen.

Among the suspended members, six are from the Congress, two each from the TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from the CPM and the CPI.

Related Stories Parliament Passes Bill To Repeal Three Farm Laws

The Upper House had witnessed ugly scenes when the opposition members were protesting against the three farm bills during the Monsoon session.

The six suspended members from the Congress are - Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC, Elamaram Kareem from CPM and Binoy Viswam from CPI are the other members suspended for the rest of the session.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh announced the suspension of the members and adjourned the House till Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)