June 20, 2021
After Gujarat, Kejriwal To Visit Punjab Tomorrow

'Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar,' Kejriwal tweeted.

20 June 2021
2021-06-20T15:27:29+05:30

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said he will be visiting Punjab on Monday.

His visit to Punjab comes within a week after his tour in Gujarat.  The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Punjab next year.

 "Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar," Kejriwal tweeted.

(PTI inputs)

