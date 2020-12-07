CM Adityanath Lashes Out At Opposition For 'Politicising' Farm Bills

Also read
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lashed out at opposition parties for "politicising" farm bills.
At a hurriedly convened press conference at his official residence in Lucknow, the chief minister charged the Congress with indulging in "double speak".
"The opposition parties are betraying the spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills and extending support to Bharat Bandh call," he said.
Adityanath said opposition parties which have backed the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday "should apologise before the nation".
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
ISL 2020-21, Match 17 Report: NorthEast United FC Humble SC East Bengal 2-0
India Must Address The Issue Of Access To Safe Blood On Priority
Meet Shams Aalam, A Paraplegic World Record Holder, Athlete And Sports Diplomat