December 07, 2020
Corona
National

CM Adityanath Lashes Out At Opposition For 'Politicising' Farm Bills

Adityanath said opposition parties which have backed the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday should apologise before the nation

PTI 07 December 2020
CM Adityanath Lashes Out At Opposition For 'Politicising' Farm Bills
File photo of UP CM Adityanath Yogi
CM Adityanath Lashes Out At Opposition For 'Politicising' Farm Bills
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lashed out at opposition parties for "politicising" farm bills.

At a hurriedly convened press conference at his official residence in Lucknow, the chief minister charged the Congress with indulging in "double speak".

"The opposition parties are betraying the spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills and extending support to Bharat Bandh call," he said.

Adityanath said opposition parties which have backed the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday "should apologise before the nation".

 

