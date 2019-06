Congress Names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury As Its Leader In Lok Sabha

The Congress on Tuesday named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury, a five-term Lok Sabha member from Berhampore, Bengal is a former Union minister and was West Bengal Congress chief.

The decision was taken during meeting of the Congress top brass which was chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Senior Congress leaders A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, and Chowdhury, were among those present at the meeting held at Sonia Gandhi's residence 10, Janpath.