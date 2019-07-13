﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Abandoned Packet Containing Gold Bar Triggers Bomb Scare At IGI Airport

Abandoned Packet Containing Gold Bar Triggers Bomb Scare At IGI Airport

A bomb detection and disposal team, along with a dog squad, that arrived on the spot declared the packet safe and a 1 kg gold bar was recovered from it.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 July 2019
Abandoned Packet Containing Gold Bar Triggers Bomb Scare At IGI Airport
File photo
Abandoned Packet Containing Gold Bar Triggers Bomb Scare At IGI Airport
outlookindia.com
2019-07-13T16:20:41+0530

The Delhi airport saw some anxious moments on Saturday after a packet, containing a gold bar, kept unclaimed in a bathroom triggered a bomb scare.

They said someone noticed a packet wrapped in black tape in the arrival area of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's terminal 3 and alerted on-duty CISF officials around 3:30 am.

A bomb detection and disposal team, along with a dog squad, that arrived on the spot declared the packet safe and a 1 kg gold bar was recovered from it. 

The bar is estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakh, they said, adding it was later handed over to the Customs department for further probe.

It is suspected that an incoming passenger could have smuggled the gold bar but developed cold feet fearing that it would be detected by Indian authorities and hence abandoned it, the officials said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi IGI Airport Bomb Airports Smuggling National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup: New Zealand All-Rounder Jimmy Neesham Makes Humble Plea To Heartbroken Indian Fans Ahead Of Final
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters