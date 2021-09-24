Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

761 Candidates Qualify UPSC Civil Services Exam, Engineering Graduates Bag Top Positions

The UPSC result declaration for civil services 2020 saw engineering graduates Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi bagging first and second rank respectively.

761 Candidates Qualify UPSC Civil Services Exam, Engineering Graduates Bag Top Positions
UPSC civil services 2020 result declared.(Representational image)

Trending

761 Candidates Qualify UPSC Civil Services Exam, Engineering Graduates Bag Top Positions
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T20:58:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 8:58 pm

The Union Public Service Commission result declaration on Friday saw 761 candidates qualifying the prestigious civil services examination 2020, with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi bagging the first and second ranks respectively.
The UPSC exam is conducted annually to select IAS, IFS and IPS officers.

Kumar, a Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay, has qualified the examination with anthropology as his optional subject.

Awasthi is the topper among women candidates, according to a statement issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Awasthi qualified the examination with sociology as her optional subject.

She completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Ankita Jain has achieved the third rank in the prestigious test.

A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the examination and recommended for various civil services by the Commission.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 was conducted on October 4 last year.

As many as 10,40,060 candidates applied for the examination, out of whom 4,82,770 appeared in it, the statement said.

A total of 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January, 2021. Of them, 2,053 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview), it said.

The 761 recommended candidates include 25 persons with benchmark disability -- seven orthopedically handicapped, four visually challenged, 10 hearing impaired and four multiple disabilities.

Of the successful candidates, 263 are of general category, 86 from economic weaker section (EWS), 220 of Other Backward Class (OBC), 122 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 61 belong to Scheduled Tribes category.

The UPSC said that the top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women.

The educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering, humanities, commerce and medical science from premier institutions of the country such as IIT, NIT, BITS, NSUT, DTU, JIPMER, University of Mumbai and Delhi University, the statement said.

The top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like anthropology, civil engineering, commerce and accountancy, economics, geography, mathematics, mechanical engineering, medical science, philosophy, physics, political science and international relations, public administration, and sociology as their optional choice in the written (main) examination.

A total of 150 candidates have been put in the reserve list.

The examination was conducted to fill 836 posts of different civil services.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543.

Result will also be available on the UPSC website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in.

“Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result,” the Commission said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi UPSC Civil Services - IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS etc National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

With Eyes On Upcoming Assembly Elections; TMC Aims To Set Foothold In Goa

With Eyes On Upcoming Assembly Elections; TMC Aims To Set Foothold In Goa

Himalayan Film Festival Opens With ‘Shershaah’ Movie In Leh

HM Amit Shah To Hold Security Meet On Naxal Affected States

Centre Using ‘Militant Link Excuse’ To Disempower People Of J&K: Mehbooba

Yogi Adityanath’s Name Gives Shivers To Criminals In UP: Rajnath Singh

Centre To Procure Rice From Punjab At Existing Norms This Season

PM Modi To Address ‘Global Citizen Live’ Event

Reporter Dies During Live Coverage Of Elephant Stuck In Odisha River

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

Schools To Reopen In Himachal Pradesh Under Covid-19 Protocol

Schools To Reopen In Himachal Pradesh Under Covid-19 Protocol

Kamala Harris To Hold Meeting With Quad Leaders

Kamala Harris To Hold Meeting With Quad Leaders

In Rajasthan Law And Order Situation Is BJP’s Rallying Point To Corner Ashok Gehlot Govt

In Rajasthan Law And Order Situation Is BJP’s Rallying Point To Corner Ashok Gehlot Govt

Shootout At Delhi's Rohini Court: Gangster Jitendra Gogi Killed

Shootout At Delhi's Rohini Court: Gangster Jitendra Gogi Killed

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

PTI / RCB would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement