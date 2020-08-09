August 09, 2020
Corona
7 Patients Killed In Fire At Hotel Converted Into COVID Care Facility In Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada police Commissioner said that they have shifted about 20 of total 30 patients to various hospitals.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2020
Fire breaks out at a hotel turned into a Covid care facility in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-08-09T09:58:07+05:30

As many as seven patients were killed in a fire accident at a hotel which was converted into a  COVID-19 care facility in Vijaywada, Krishna district Collector MD Imtiaz said on Sunday.

"We have recovered seven bodies. The hotel was taken by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The fire broke out in the early hours. Rescue operations are on," the official said.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu told PTI that they have shifted around 20 patients to various hospitals. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed anguish and assured the Centre's support. "Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

More details are awaited.

