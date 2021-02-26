22-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mumbai-Based Businessman In Delhi Hotel

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Mumbai-based businessman in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area.

According to police, the woman and the accused had known each other for the past three years.

A senior police officer said a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the 28-year-old businessman on February 23 and a team was sent to Mumbai to nab him.

With PTI inputs

