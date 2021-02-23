21-Year-Old Man Held For Killing Woman Over Failed Love Affair

In a shocking case, a 21-year-old man was held in Thane for allegedly shooting dead a woman over a failed love affair.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday during a pre-wedding function in his neighbourhood at Saparde village in Kalyan town.

The accused tried to mislead the police by claiming it to be a robbery attempt by unidentified persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare told reporters on Monday.

The accused was in love with the woman, but he suspected her of having an affair with another man.

In a bid to teach her a lesson, the man went to the function being held in his neighbourhood, where the victim was also present.

He allegedly opened fire in which the woman died and his mother was hurt, the official said, adding that accused also inflicted injuries upon himself.

The accused and his mother were hospitalised.

He told the police that some unidentified persons made a robbery attempt at the function venue, the police said.

However, during a probe into the incident, the police did not find any evidence of robbery and later came to know that the accused fired at the woman over his failed love affair, they said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.

With PTI inputs

