March 22, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  19-Year-Old Boy, Cousin Sister Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan

19-Year-Old Boy, Cousin Sister Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that both had gone missing on Saturday evening.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
19-Year-Old Boy, Cousin Sister Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan
Representational Image
19-Year-Old Boy, Cousin Sister Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan
outlookindia.com
2021-03-22T08:48:33+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy and his cousin sister were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that both had gone missing on Saturday evening.

“Sanjeev Yadav (19) and Varsha Yadav (21) were cousins. They had left their homes yesterday and did not return. They were found hanging from a tree in a farm on Sunday morning,” police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they had a love affair, police said. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

Earlier in the day, five children suffocated to death after they jumped into a grain storage container while playing at Himmatasar village in Bikaner district. On Sunday, eight children died in two separate incidents in Rajasthan.

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Be Vary Of 'Selfish' Elements Who Are Misleading Farmers For Their 'Ulterior interests': CM Yogi Adityanath

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Crime Suicides National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos