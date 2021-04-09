April 09, 2021
Poshan
18-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death Over Petty Quarrel In UP's Firozabad

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was attacked with a sharp weapon and rods, due to which he died before even reaching a hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
In yet another shocking case, an 18-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people over a petty dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. The victim, Jabbar, had a dispute with some people at a juice stall around 11 pm on Thursday after which five of them beat him up badly, Assistant Superintendent of Police, City, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was attacked with a sharp weapon and rods, due to which he died before even reaching a hospital.

Police said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

A probe is underway, and three people have been detained so far, they added.

With PTI inputs

