March 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  17-Year-Old Tribal Girl Gang-Raped In Odisha, 4 Held

17-Year-Old Tribal Girl Gang-Raped In Odisha, 4 Held

One of the accused has been identified as a cook employed with the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF)

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
17-Year-Old Tribal Girl Gang-Raped In Odisha, 4 Held
Representational Image
17-Year-Old Tribal Girl Gang-Raped In Odisha, 4 Held
outlookindia.com
2021-03-10T11:50:35+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gangraped in Sukinda Chromite valley area in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the crime.

Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the matter came to light on Monday when the girl lodged a complaint at Kaliapani Police Station.

One of the accused has been identified as a cook employed with the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), police said.

The minor, a Class-12 student of Duburi, had gone to Brahmanipal area with a male friend to collect scholarship money from a private organisation on Sunday, a police officer said.

While they were taking a walk in Kalarangi village on Sunday night, four persons came on two motorcycles, overpowered the girl's friend and raped her at a nearby spot, he said.

She later managed to escape and approached a woman home guard for help, who informed the police about the incident.

On the basis of the girl's complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and arrested the four accused, he added.

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pakistan To Receive 45 Million Doses Of 'Made In India' Covid-19 Vaccines

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Odisha Child Rape Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos