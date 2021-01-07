12-Year-Old Boy Watches Parents Get Murdered Mercilessly In Jharkhand

In a shocking incident, a couple in Jharkhand’s Ranchi was brutally killed on January 2. It bodies were found in the bushes 100 metres away from the couple's home a day later, HT reported.

The 42-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were murdered by 5 people over an alleged land dispute. The accused are all related to them.

The accused learned that the man had plans to sell land which belonged to his wife's father. They allegedly conspired to murder him and his wife after they found out what he intended to do.

The victims' 12-year-old son was a witness.

"They all were inebriated and kept beating my parents. I somehow managed to escape and saved my life," he said.

The boy named the five accused and also told police of the land dispute, as per HT report.

"They admitted to their crime during the interrogation and said that they had warned him against selling the land," said Dr Heeralal Ravi, Kiruburu sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).

