I-League Live Streaming, Aizawl FC Vs NEROCA FC: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Aizawl FC will look to extend their lead on the top of Group B and distance themselves from relegation when they take on NEROCA FC in the I-League here on Thursday. (More Football News)



In their last game of Phase 1, Aizawl had put in a clinical display to beat Chennai City FC 3-0. While it did not guarantee them a spot in the top-six, the three points were a big boost for them as they entered Phase 2 on top of Group B with 15 points from 11 games.



"It is going to be quite a difficult game for us because it is a derby, and NEROCA are hungry for points," Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law said.



"Our aim from this season is not only to win games, but we want to pick up more points than some of the teams in Group A. We want to win this game, and continue the momentum in the remaining games."



NEROCA were left stunned as the Indian Arrows put three past them in their opening Phase 2 fixture.



The defeat left them stranded in fourth place in Group B with eight points from seven games.



Gift Raikhan's side is now a front runner for relegation, and needs a massive improvement in performances in their remaining three games, starting with a victory against their close rivals Aizawl.



"The result was not what we expected, especially after what we had achieved against them earlier this season. We made a few defensive mistakes, and they pounced on them," Raikhan said.



"They scored an early goal, and we tried to equalise. But, things didn’t turn in our favour."

Match and telecast details:

Match : Aizawl FC Vs NEROCA FC

Date : March 11 (Wednesday), 2021

Time : 2:00 PM IST

Venue : Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata

TV Channel: 1Sports

Live Streaming: 1Sports Facebook

