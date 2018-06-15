Honda City, WRV, Jazz, CRV Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh

Planning to purchase a brand new Honda car of late? Well, now might be the best time to get one as Honda India is rolling out cash discounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh with free insurance and corporate discounts on its complete portfolio with the exception of the newly-launched Amaze and the Accord. The limited stock includes unsold cars from 2017 and particular variants of the MY2018 models. The offer is valid only till the 30th June, 2018. The model-wise breakup of discounts and benefits are as follows:

Honda Brio

Insurance at Re 1 under MISP (motor insurance service provider) on MY2018 versions and benefits worth Rs 23,000 on MY2017 hatchbacks. Additional offers for corporates are available on all the vehicles, details of which can be confirmed from dealerships.

Honda Jazz

Table 1



Apart from the cash discounts, insurance can be had at Re 1 too.

Honda BR-V

If you want to own any variant of the BR-V, then Honda is offering a cash discount of upto Rs 60,000 on MY2018 versions and benefits of upto Rs 72,000 on unsold stock from last year.

Honda City

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V is being offering insurance at a discount of 50 per cent, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on MY2018 models or benefits of Rs 44,000 on cars manufactured in 2017.

Honda CR-V

Honda’s premium SUV gets the highest discount of up to Rs 1.50 lakh. It is currently available in two variants - 2.0-litre AT and 2.4-litre AT - which are priced at Rs 24.39 lakh and 26.68 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

