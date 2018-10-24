Hero Destini 125: All You Need To Know

Hero MotoCorp has finally entered the cut-throat 125cc scooter segment with the new Destini 125. While most new entrants in the segment are either sporty or a bit premium (TVS NTorq, Aprilia SR 125, Suzuki Burgman Street), Hero has chosen to appeal to the more budget-oriented buyers in the segment with its new scooter. Here are some interesting facts about the family scooter:

Variants:

The Destini 125 is available in two variants - the base LX variant and the top-end VX model. While both variants share the same powertrain and other mechanical bits, the former gets steel wheels, silver accents on the apron, black rear view mirrors and a single-textured seat cover. The latter, on the other hand, gets a USB charging port, boot light, chrome chested front apron, body-coloured rear view mirrors, alloy wheels and dual-texture premium seat cover as standard. However, Hero does offer the boot light and USB charging port as optional fitments for the base variant for added practicality.

Features:

The Destini 125 packs a semi-digital instrument cluster. It also comes with a service due and side stand indicator. Apart from these, the console displays information such as speed, fuel level, trip meter, odometer and houses other tell-tale lights as well. However, the Destini misses out on a clock.

The scooter gets an external fuel filler cap which is accessible via the ignition slot, thus eliminating the need to get down from the scooter while refuelling. Other practical features bits include a utility hook on the apron and another just below the seat. Interestingly, the side stand and the side stand switch which powers up the side stand indicator are optional. Other optional accessories include a glove box behind the front apron and a step saree kit for the pillion.

Powertrain:

The Hero Destini 125 is powered by a new 124.6cc single-cylinder engine which generates 8.8PS at 6750rpm and 10.2Nm at 5000rpm. Working in conjunction with a variomatic transmission, this new engine makes 17 per cent more torque and 9 per cent more power than the current-gen Duet’s 110cc motor. The engine comes with Hero’s patented i3S start-stop technology, which the brand claims helps improve the fuel efficiency by 10 per cent. This feature automatically shuts off the engine after idling for 5 seconds. To turn the engine back on, one only needs to pull either of the brake levers or open the throttle. There’s a switch on the right side of the handlebar to turn off this feature too.

Underpinnings:

The Destini 125 is equipped with telescopic forks up front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The scooter comes to a halt using drum brakes on both ends. It also gets Hero’s Integrated Braking System, which actuates the front brake when the rear brake lever is pulled to provide an equalised brake force and improve stability. Unfortunately, Hero hasn’t offered an optional front disc because of cost concerns. The 10-inch wheels come shod with 90-section tubeless tyres at either ends.

Pricing & Rivals:

The Destini 125 LX variant is priced at Rs 54,650, while the top-end VX model costs Rs 57,500. At these prices, the Destini is the most affordable scooter in its segment. Its immediate rival, the Honda Activa 125, costs around Rs 5,200 more. Even its other rival, the Suzuki Access 125, is around Rs 1,000 dearer. The above price comparison is based on the base variants of all three scooters. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. Overall, the Destini comes across as a feature-packed 125cc scooter that offers good value for money in its segment.

