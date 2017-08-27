Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Compares Lord Ram's Arrows To ISRO Missiles

While addressing a gathering of engineering students of the Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management in Ahmedabad yesterday, Gujarat’s BJP Chief Minister Vijay Rupani compared the arrows of Lord Ram to ISRO missiles.

An Indian Express report from Gujarat’s capital has details of the CM’s speech to a gathering at the autonomous institute where Tapan Misra, director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre, was also present.

“Ram na ek ek teer, ek ek missile haata. Ane ISRO je kaam kare chhe, yeh Bhagwan Ram ye, tyaare chhodta hata(Every arrow of Ram was a missile. The work that ISRO does, Lord Ram used to release those),” Rupani is reported to have said in Gujarati.

There was more. Misra, a director at ISRO reportedly seconded Rupani, hailing Ram’s engineering skills which enabled the construction of the Ram Setu to Sri Lanka, mentioning that even squirrels joined in the pursuit.

Rupani is also quoted saying that when Laxman was injured in the Ramayana, experts knew of a herb in the north that would cure him. He reportedly said that Hanuman forgetting the herb and then proceeding to lift an entire mountain was a marvel of infrastructure development. There was applause at the event.

Rupani, the 51-year-old incumbent Chief Minister of Gujarat, took office in October 2014, succeeding Anandiben Patel, also of the Bharatiya Janata Party.