Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Gujarat Family With Fake Visa To Canada Held At IGI Airport

The family that hails from Mehsana district of Gujarat, was intercepted at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday night as their behaviour looked suspicious.

Representational Image | PTI

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 6:59 pm

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a man from Gujarat along with his wife and daughter at the Delhi airport for allegedly owning fake visas to Canada on their passports, officials confirmed on Thursday.

CISF intercepted the family hailing from Mehsana district of Gujarat at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday night as their behaviour looked suspicious, they said.

The family was supposed to travel to Santa Cruz in the United States via Frankfurt (Germany) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

There were discrepancies in their travel documents and the Canadian embassy in Delhi confirmed that the visas to their country on the three passports were fake, a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

All three have been handed over to the authorities from the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for a detailed investigation into their documents and exact destination, another officer said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Gujarat Fake Visa Canada Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) National
