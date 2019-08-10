﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Former PM Manmohan Singh To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan

Former PM Manmohan Singh To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan

The Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan was necessitated after the death of BJP MP Madan Lal Saini, who passed away in a Delhi hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former PM Manmohan Singh To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan
In this file photo, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks at the launch of "Changing India', a five-volume book, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Former PM Manmohan Singh To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan
outlookindia.com
2019-08-10T16:52:06+0530

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended in June this year is set to return to the Upper House from Rajasthan, party sources said.

A Congress source said Manmohan Singh will be the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha.

He said the former Prime Minister will file his nomination on August 13.

Manmohan Singh has represented Assam in Rajya Sabha for 28 years.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan was necessitated after the death of BJP MP Madan Lal Saini, who passed away in a Delhi hospital.

Saini was elected to the Upper House last year when the BJP was in power in the state. The Congress has a majority in the 200-member Assembly.

(IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manmohan Singh Manmohan Singh and Family Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Election National
Next Story : 'Women Not Assets To Be Owned By Men': Rahul Gandhi On Haryana CM's 'Kashmiri Brides' Remark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters