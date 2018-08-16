Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies At 93

Former prime minister and BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee died in Delhi on Thursday. He was 93-year-old.

A health bulletin by AIIMS declared the former PM died at 05.05 PM on Thursday.

Former Prime Minister & Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVaajpayee passes away in AIIMS. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/r12aIPF5G0 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to condole his demise.

"I have no words, I am filled with emotions right now.Our respected Atal ji is no more. Every moment of his life he had dedicated to the nation," he said.

Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. He was battling for life and remained on advanced life support at the hospital.

He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

Vajpayee was thrice elected the prime minister between 1996 and 1999 and is the only non-Congress prime minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004.

As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and was confined to his residence for years.

(Inputs from agencies)