19 June 2018 Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018: Kane's Late Header Helps England Win Against Tunisia

Outlook Web Bureau
FIFA World Cup 2018: Kane's Late Header Helps England Win Against Tunisia
FIFA World Cup 2018: Kane's Late Header Helps England Win Against Tunisia
England battled to victory over Tunisia with a fantastic 2-1 in a Group G fixture of the FIFA World Cup in Volgograd, Russia.

The spotlight is all on the English captain Harry Kane who scored twice including a late winner to help England earn its glorious triumph against the North African country.

England made a deserved breakthrough in the 11th minute through Kane.

Tunisia who had been outplayed for the first half-hour pulled level in the 35th minute as their midfielder Ferjani Sassi scored a goal after Kyle Walker elbowed Fakhreddine Ben Youssef in the box.

However, Kane, England's youngest World Cup captain ever at 24, scored his second goal of the day in stoppage time (in the 91st minute) through a corner, lifting England to a 2-1 win.

England, who had the edge right from the beginning of the match, have the three crucial points to keep them close to Belgium.

England will cross swords with Panama in their next Group G game on Sunday.

ANI

