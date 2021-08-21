Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here’s A List Of Best Restaurants For Your Foodie Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated all across the globe with much fervour and we cannot wait to dive into the celebrations. There is no bond like that of a brother and sister. Of course, they fight endlessly, but there is no team as strong when they are together.

This year, Raksha Bandhan would be celebrated on August 22, 2021. On this special day, sisters tie beautiful rakhis on their brothers' wrists; the brothers in turn resolve to protect their sisters from all adversities.

That’s not all, siblings also shower each other with beautiful gifts – and if your sibling is a foodie, then this one is for you. We have curated a list of restaurants, bakeries, delivery kitchens offering many exciting deals that you can explore.

Roseate Hotels & Resorts

To celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Upstage Collect, the luxe online retail store of Roseate Hotels & Resorts brings you an extravagant gift to pamper your siblings. A wide range of expertly curated, unique and thoughtful gifts to make your sibling feel as special as they truly are. Choose from a selection of signature mithais’, beautiful & elegantly handcrafted leather Rakhi's from Nappa Dori and Aheli candle, the perfect way to create your own oasis of calm with these heavenly scented candles.

Roseate Hotels & Resorts is a collection of uber luxury hotels consisting of 6 niche hotels across India and the U.K with more under development. The name ‘Roseate’ comes from a bird with pink hued plumage.

Enjoy an exclusive 15% off the entire gifting selection until 22nd August 2021.

Gulati Restaurant, Pandara Road

If your sibling is a foodie by heart, there is probably no better gift than a lavish dinner. This Raksha Bandhan, take your sibling out for a delicious wholesome meal at all-time favourite restaurant Gulati, Pandora Road. To make this occasion special for your loved ones they have come up with a gift voucher, available in three different price ranges. So, this festive season make sure you grab your voucher full of joy and take your sibling by surprise by gifting memories.

Namaste Asia

There is something about Raksha Bandhan that makes you want to deep dive into a pool of desserts. Namaste Asia is an endeavor to uncover the hidden flavours from the continent. Born out of the necessity to evolve the level of in-home dining experience. On this special festival, they are offering an exclusive complimentary dessert to make your festivities even sweeter with every order.

36 Lebzelter

Planning to get special hampers on Raksha Bandan? This one is for you. One of the hampers is filled with some deliciously chewy and crunchy Cookies, while the other is packed with freshly baked Breads of a great variety and flavours. And if you are someone who wants to add more ebullience to your hamper, 36 Lebzelter brings to you the third hamper that is Rakhi themed Cakes full of delightful assortment of cake flavours to revel in the sweetness of your sibling bond.

