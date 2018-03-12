The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:27 pm International News Analysis

Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Gets Bail In Graft Case

The High Court today granted her a four-month interim bail.
Outlook Web Bureau
Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Gets Bail In Graft Case
File Photo
Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Gets Bail In Graft Case
outlookindia.com
2018-03-12T15:32:41+0530

Bangladesh's ex-premier and opposition BNP chief Khaleda Zia was today granted a four month bail in a corruption case, paving the way for her release from the jail.

Zia, 72, was sentenced to five years in jail on February 8 in connection with the embezzlement of 21 million taka (about USD 250,000) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, named after her late husband Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler-turned-politician.

The High Court today granted her a four-month interim bail.

Advertisement opens in new window

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Shahidul Karim issued the decision after receiving the case documents from the trial court yesterday.

Zia and three of her aides were accused of syphoning off 31.5 million taka from the Zia Charitable Trust alone. She is also accused of leading a group of five people, including her eldest son, in embezzling another 21.5 million taka (USD 277,000) funds.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Khaleda Zia Bangladesh Corruption Law & Legal Judiciary International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Porsche Shows Off New Electric Crossover Concept; Will Take On Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters