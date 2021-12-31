Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took it to Instagram to share multiple pictures with her father where the two could be seen in the festive spirirts of Christmas. On Friday, Ira Khan shared a screenshot of an Instagram user asking if the actor is her ‘relative'.

In the screenshot shared by her, a social media user commented on her picture by asking, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” Another user replied to the comment and comments, “They are father and daughter.” Reading these comments, another user stated the duo's relationship as father and daughter. Furthermore, he also goes on to explain Google's use and how one could substantiate one's doubts. He states, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm.”

Another netizen joined the conversation and said, "Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai (Brother, Google can lie too. It has happened so many times, that you search for one thing on Google and the results are totally not related).”

Sharing the screenshot of the comments thread on her Instagram Stories, Ira Khan wrote, “This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google.”

Ira Khan marked her directional debut in 2019 with the play 'Medea' written by greek author Euripedes. The play featured actress Hazel Keech.