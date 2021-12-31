Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares a screenshot of an Instagram user asking if Aamir Khan is a ‘relative.’

Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Ira Khan. | Instagram/@khan.ira

Trending

Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T15:15:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 3:15 pm

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took it to Instagram to share multiple  pictures with her father where the two could be seen in the festive spirirts of Christmas. On Friday, Ira Khan shared a screenshot of an Instagram user asking if the actor is her ‘relative'.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

In the screenshot shared by her, a social media user commented on her picture by asking, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” Another user replied to the comment and comments, “They are father and daughter.” Reading these comments, another user stated the duo's relationship as father and daughter. Furthermore, he also goes on to explain Google's use and how one could substantiate one's doubts. He states, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm.”

Another netizen joined the conversation and said, "Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai (Brother, Google can lie too. It has happened so many times, that you search for one thing on Google and the results are totally not related).”

 Sharing the screenshot of the comments thread on her Instagram Stories, Ira Khan wrote, “This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google.”

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Ira Khan marked her directional debut in 2019 with the play 'Medea' written by greek author Euripedes. The play featured actress Hazel Keech.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aamir Khan Ira Khan Mumbai India Christmas Celebrity Parents Entertainment Film Bollywood Google Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye To 2021 With An Emotional Note And Welcomes 2022

Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye To 2021 With An Emotional Note And Welcomes 2022

Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai Passes Away At 97

Ranveer Singh Talks About His Upcoming Films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' And 'Cirkus'

Is Disha Patani Celebrating New Years With Tiger Shroff?

A Classical Music Festival Inspired By Glorious Era Of Overnight Dussehra Concerts In Patna

Shruti Haasan Reacts To Instagram User Asking About Her Breakups

After Closure Of Theatre’s In Capital, Multiplex Association Of India Meets Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Anushka Sharma Is Back With A Bang With Numerous Theatrical And Digital Collaborations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Declined Vin Diesel's Request To Rejoin 'Fast And Furious'

Dwayne Johnson Declined Vin Diesel's Request To Rejoin 'Fast And Furious'

'Liger' First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda To Be Seen As MMA Fighter In The Upcoming Action-Thriller

'Liger' First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda To Be Seen As MMA Fighter In The Upcoming Action-Thriller

The Emergence Of The Non-Indian Actors in The Entertainment Industry

The Emergence Of The Non-Indian Actors in The Entertainment Industry

‘Aarya 2’ Creator Ram Madhvani On Show’s Success: Were Worried If People Would Accept The Climax

‘Aarya 2’ Creator Ram Madhvani On Show’s Success: Were Worried If People Would Accept The Climax

Read More from Outlook

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid / After years of speaking out against the politics of riots, hate and division, I was entering hail with a slip in hand that said ‘Delhi danga’ as charges.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement