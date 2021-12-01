Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
'The King's Man' All Set For A December Release In India

The much-awaited spy thriller, 'The King's Man' is all set to release in India. Here's when the film is going to release across the nation.

'The King's Man' All Set For A December Release In India
The King's Man all set to mark its presence in India on 31st of December. | Instagram/kingsmanmovie

'The King's Man' All Set For A December Release In India
2021-12-01T15:16:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 3:16 pm

'The King's Man', directed by Matthew Vaughn, will be released in Indian theatres on December 31. The much-awaited spy drama, which was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be released by 20th Century Studios.

'The King’s Man' is a prequel of Vaughn's 'Kingsman' spy comedy franchise, which is based on the comic book 'The Secret Service' by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The franchise started with 2014's 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and its 2017 sequel 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.

Vaughn has directed the prequel movie from a screenplay he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The plot synopsis, provided by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, reads: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency."

'The King’s Man' features an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

