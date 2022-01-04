Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh On Her Upcoming Films: I've Been Waiting For My Work To Come Out

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh talks about her upcoming films, 'Attack', 'Runway 34', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God.' Details below.

Rakul Preet Singh On Her Upcoming Films: I've Been Waiting For My Work To Come Out
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on her upcoming films and Covid-19. | Instagram/@rakulpreet

Trending

Rakul Preet Singh On Her Upcoming Films: I've Been Waiting For My Work To Come Out
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T11:57:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:57 am

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh was working on four films including 'Attack', 'Runway 34', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God.' In a recent interview, Singh says that she is glad that four of her upcoming films have announced their theatrical release dates. However, the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases worries her.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

 In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Singh said, “I’ve been waiting for my work to come out for people to accept it.” She adds, “A lot of people have been struggling with getting their films out. There’s so much money riding on each film. The livelihoods of so many people apart from actors, directors, and producers depend on films.”

Furthermore, she comments on how the pandemic has affected the film schedules. She says, “The rise in Omicron cases is a sad reality. Everything is unpredictable. All we can do is hope that people get vaccinated and take necessary precautions and follow protocols. This can’t keep going on forever. We’ve to be able to defeat the virus.”

When asked if she feels that showbiz is mentally prepared for another wave, the actress agrees and says that the industry may suffer a hit again.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Singh is currently sharing the screen space with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in their upcoming film, 'Doctor G'. She also stars in the upcoming film 'Runway 34' alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, and  'Thank God' with co-actors  Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. Whereas, actor John Abraham is co-starring  with her in 'Attack'.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rakul Preet Singh John Abraham Ajay Devgn Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood news Actor/Actress Film Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan

Did You Know? Arjun Kapoor's Acting Debut With Govinda In 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Was Cut From The movie?

Actor Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Vacation Pic Goes Viral On Social Media

What To Expect In 2022: Top 10 Highly Anticipated Music Albums

Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Comment On Female Actors Asking Who Was The Male Actor In 'Haseen Dilruba'

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ Movie Review: A Nostalgic Reunion And ‘Return To Hogwarts’

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Deepest Darkest Family Secrets On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Doc Says Prem Chopra Will Be Discharged In Couple Of Days After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Doc Says Prem Chopra Will Be Discharged In Couple Of Days After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Before Salman Khan, 9 Other B-Town Actors Who Went Through Near-Death Experiences

Before Salman Khan, 9 Other B-Town Actors Who Went Through Near-Death Experiences

'83' Actor Adinath Kothare: The Difference Between A Marathi And A Hindi Movie Set Is The Budget

'83' Actor Adinath Kothare: The Difference Between A Marathi And A Hindi Movie Set Is The Budget

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Kundan Kishore / The year 2021 could be termed as the year of initial public offerings (IPOs). On the back of market euphoria, high liquidity and increased retail participation, over 60 mainboard IPOs have raised money from the primary market through IPOs.

Advertisement