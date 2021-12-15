Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
John Abraham Seen As Super Soldier In 'Attack' Teaser; Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Make an appearance

'Attack,' written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is produced by JA Entertainment, Ajay Kapoor, and Jayantilal Gada. The film will be released in theatres on January 28.

John Abraham Seen As Super Soldier In 'Attack' Teaser; Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Make an appearance
John Abraham in the film's poster. | Twitter

John Abraham Seen As Super Soldier In 'Attack' Teaser; Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Make an appearance
2021-12-15T14:56:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 2:56 pm

The first official teaser for John Abraham's film 'Attack' has been released, and like the actor's previous efforts, 'Attack' appears to be about one man's war for the country. In this film, Abraham portrays a ranger officer who is assigned to complete a difficult rescue mission mainly on his own.

After a long wait, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited film that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The teaser starts off with an explosion, as we get brief glimpses of leading women Singh and Fernandez. Fernandez appears to be playing the part of an air hostess. To deal with the hostage scenario, Abraham appears to have hulked up more than normal. There are stock footages of Abraham hitting thugs and striding with a swagger while waves of flame encircle him.

Watch the teaser of the film here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Abraham on Wednesday shared the teaser on his social media with a caption that read, “Get ready to witness the making of India’s first super-soldier! Teaser out now. #Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28.”

'Attack,' written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is produced by JA Entertainment, Ajay Kapoor, and Jayantilal Gada. The film will be released in theatres on January 28.

Aside from that, Abraham has Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan,' in which he will share screen space for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Mohit Suri has also cast the actor in 'Ek Villain Returns.' Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani will also play key parts in the film.

John Abraham Rakul Preet Singh Jacqueline Fernandez Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
