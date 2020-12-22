December 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Actor Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actor Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19

The 30-year-old actor was shooting for Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday' in Hyderabad.

PTI 22 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Actor Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19
@Rakulpreet/Twitter
Actor Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2020-12-22T15:56:22+05:30
Also read

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine.

Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial "Mayday" in Hyderabad. 

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is "feeling fine" and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.

"Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe," she wrote.

"Mayday", which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11.  

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, "Mayday" features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Swara Bhasker: We Just Find A Way To Make Things Harder For Women In All Professions

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Bollywood COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid-19 test Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos