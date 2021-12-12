Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Rajinikant Turns 71: Here Are Some Of The Funniest Memes Featuring 'Thalaiva'

There are several memes, that joke along the lines of him almost being like a demi-god, head and shoulders, above the rest of world and a few (if not all), laws of nature as well.

Rajinikanth is celebrating his 71st birthday today.

2021-12-12T13:26:58+05:30
Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 1:26 pm

Rajnikanth doesn’t get old, time does”. This meme probably, defines superstar Rajinikanth’s stardom in the best possible way. The actor turns 71 today, and doesn’t behave like a 70-year-old on or off the camera.

Rajinikanth’s onscreen presence and personality can put some of the biggest stars in shame and his fans often joke, that it is unmatched that even celestial powers have no control over the Tamil superstar. There are several memes, that joke along the lines of him almost being like a demi-god, heand and shoulders, above the rest of world and a few (if not all), laws of nature as well.

As Rajinikanth turns a year older today, fans and followers around the world are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth, #HappyBirthdaySuperstarRajinikanth, #Annathe and more are trending on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Several film celebrities elebrities including Suniel Shetty, AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari and more took to social media to wish the superstar. His fan following speaks for his insane popularity around the world.

Before entering the industry, Rajinikanth did many jobs to make ends meet including being a bus conductor and coolie. He made his debut in Tamil Cinema with "Apoorva Raagangal" and since then, he went on to star in many films.

He is one of the self-made stars many look up to. Apart from being an amazing actor, he is also a family man. He is married to Latha and they have two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, who are living a happy married life. On the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth's birthday, take a look at some of his best and special moments with his family.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Rajinikanth Chennai Cinema Halls Tamil Cinema
