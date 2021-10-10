Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
R Balki's Psychological Thriller 'Chup's Motion Poster Released On Guru Dutt's Death Anniversary

Filmmaker R Balki released the motion poster of his next psychological thriller ‘Chup’ which stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

R Balki's Psychological Thriller ‘Chup’s Motion Poster Released On Guru Dutt’s Death Anniversary
R Balki Shares 'Chup' Motion Poster On Guru Dutt's Death Anniversary | Instagram

R Balki's Psychological Thriller ‘Chup’s Motion Poster Released On Guru Dutt’s Death Anniversary
2021-10-10T13:30:42+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 1:30 pm

There was already a lot of anticipation around the announcement of filmmaker R Balki's upcoming project. The filmmaker has now released the motion poster of his much-awaited psychological thriller, ‘Chup’. Balki is honouring the legendary actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt, by announcing the project on his death anniversary.

‘Chup’ is R Balki’s debut in the genre of blood and kills. Headlining the cast of the film is actor-politician Sunny Deol, actor Dulquer Salmaan - the South Cinema Superstar, actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made a mark for herself with shows like ‘Scam: 1992’, and actress Pooja Bhatt, who recently made a massive comeback with ‘Bombay Begums’. The movie, which is being directed by Balki, shall be co-produced by his Hope Productions and stock trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

 
 
 
Talking about why he decided to release the motion poster on Dutt’s death anniversary, Balki said in a statement, “‘Chup’ is an ode to the sensitive artiste, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."

As per reports, Balki has based the story on some of his life experiences.

