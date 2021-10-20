Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Karan Kundrra’s sister Poonam Malhotra speaks up about how she feels amazed looking at how he is maintaining his calm inside the house amidst so much chaos.

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values
Karan Kundrra With Sister Dr. Poonam Malhotra | instagram.com/doctorpoonam, instagram.com/kkundrra

Trending

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T20:33:20+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 8:33 pm

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Karan Kundrra is proving to be a strong contender to go on to the final. The actor has been getting a lot of support from people on social media. While fans enjoy watching him on screen, his sister, Dr Poonam Malhotra, is super proud of her little brother.

While speaking about her equation with Kundrra, she said, “It fills me with pride to watch Karan (Kundrra) in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. He has always been the ray of sunshine in our life, and watching him win hearts is a beautiful feeling. He will never compromise with his values, and it surprises me to watch him maintain his cool even in the most challenging situations. I wish him all the best!”

"Throughout his life, my brother has been this ray of sunshine, love and mischief in our home. He is so loved by our family, friends and neighbours. His wisdom with relationships exemplifies foresight that few people possess," she added.

She also praised Kundrra for maintaining his cool even in the most adverse situations. Malhotra said, "What astounds me is his ability to maintain his composure and dignity even in the most challenging situations. He comes out as a winner in more ways than winning may be envisioned. He is steady and loyal and will not compromise his values while getting to his goals."

"He is planning and preparing and will get to where he wants to be, and we stand behind him and wish him strength, perseverance, and razor-sharp focus and wisdom," she further added.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

For unversed, Kundrra shares a deep bond with his family and is very much connected to his roots. The actor-host was also sceptical about joining ‘Bigg Boss’ for the same reason of leaving his family behind.

Tags

Prateek Sur Karan Kundrra Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next Season Of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Bollywood 'Shocked', 'Angry' After Court Rejects Aryan Khan's Bail

Sumeet Vyas 'Stopped Focusing On Voice Modulation' After Career In TV And Films

Isha Koppikar On Shah Rukh Khan: It’s Painful For A Parent To See His Child Go Through Such Difficult Times

‘Bigg Boss’ Written Updates: From Being Rivals, Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Turn Besties

Prabhas: Akash and Ketika's Chemistry In 'Romantic' Is Awesome

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Moves Bombay High Court After Denied Bail By Special Court In Cruise Drugs Case

Aryan Khan Moves Bombay High Court After Denied Bail By Special Court In Cruise Drugs Case

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ Director Indrajit Nattoji Was Pleasantly Surprised By Neha Sharma’s Dedication

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ Director Indrajit Nattoji Was Pleasantly Surprised By Neha Sharma’s Dedication

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

Vijay Deverekonda Praises Co-star Ananya Pandey For 'Doing A Splendid Job' In 'Liger'

Vijay Deverekonda Praises Co-star Ananya Pandey For 'Doing A Splendid Job' In 'Liger'

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement