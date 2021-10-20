Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Karan Kundrra is proving to be a strong contender to go on to the final. The actor has been getting a lot of support from people on social media. While fans enjoy watching him on screen, his sister, Dr Poonam Malhotra, is super proud of her little brother.

While speaking about her equation with Kundrra, she said, “It fills me with pride to watch Karan (Kundrra) in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. He has always been the ray of sunshine in our life, and watching him win hearts is a beautiful feeling. He will never compromise with his values, and it surprises me to watch him maintain his cool even in the most challenging situations. I wish him all the best!”

"Throughout his life, my brother has been this ray of sunshine, love and mischief in our home. He is so loved by our family, friends and neighbours. His wisdom with relationships exemplifies foresight that few people possess," she added.

She also praised Kundrra for maintaining his cool even in the most adverse situations. Malhotra said, "What astounds me is his ability to maintain his composure and dignity even in the most challenging situations. He comes out as a winner in more ways than winning may be envisioned. He is steady and loyal and will not compromise his values while getting to his goals."

"He is planning and preparing and will get to where he wants to be, and we stand behind him and wish him strength, perseverance, and razor-sharp focus and wisdom," she further added.

For unversed, Kundrra shares a deep bond with his family and is very much connected to his roots. The actor-host was also sceptical about joining ‘Bigg Boss’ for the same reason of leaving his family behind.