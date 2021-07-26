Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali Sees Himself As All-rounder In All Three formats

Pakistan's energetic pace bowler Hasan Ali wants to become a top all-format all-rounder like his illustrious predecessors Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood. (More Cricket News)

"I want to see myself as an all-rounder in all three formats and I am putting in extra yards in the nets. I am inspired by Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood and want to contribute in crucial times for my team," Hasan said in an interview.

He said that he is trying to improve his power-hitting qualities.

"I usually get to bat in death overs in T20Is and the only option I have at that point is to hit the ball hard. I am working to improve my power-hitting in the practice sessions and learning how to score more and more runs against Yorkers, bouncers and slower deliveries."

Hasan since his comeback to the Pakistan team early this year after a spate of injuries has impressed greatly with the ball but at times his hard-hitting in white ball games has also helped Pakistan.

Hasan, who is gearing up for the four-match T20 series and two Test matches in the West Indies, took five for 51 in the second ODI against England at Lord's before bowling an impressive spell, in which he gave only 28 runs, in the last T20I.

Hasan said that T20 cricket is all about variations and a good bowler should have command on bowling different variations.

"I have been practising different deliveries in the nets and am very keen to do better in the upcoming series against the West Indies. I believe in giving everything for the team once I step on the field – whether it is by taking a wicket or hitting the ball out of the park."

But he also revealed his love for batting as well.

"I want to be a batsman who contributes consistently to the team."

Injuries kept Hasan out of international cricket for nearly 18 months after the World Cup 2019 but since returning to the Pakistan team he has already snared five wicket in an innings five times.

Hasan earned his recall to the national team after he made headlines when he scored a sparkling 106 not out off just 61 balls, smashing seven sixes and 10 fours, to help Central Punjab tie the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

