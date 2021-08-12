MTV VMAs 2021: Justin Bieber, Megan The Stallion Lead The Nominations

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Canadian singer Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for 'Peaches', and video of the year for 'Popstar', his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake. He will compete for artist of the year with Megan Thee Stallion, who landed six nominations including one for 'WAP', the racy video with rapper Cardi B.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo earned five nominations each.

Other contenders for the year's best artist are Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

The Video Music Awards are set to air live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, which last hosted the event in 2013.

While a specific Covid-19 vaccination requirement wasn't listed in the announcement, the channel shared that it would be working with the local officials to implement best practices to safely allow fans to attend the show.

Here's the complete list of nominations:

Video Of The Year:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – ‘Popstar’ (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

Artiste Of The Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year:

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – ‘Mood’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

BTS – ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Push Performance Of The Year:

September 2020: Wallows – ‘Are You Bored Yet?’

October 2020: Ashnikko – ‘Daisy’

November 2020: SAINt JHN – ‘Gorgeous’

December 2020: 24kGoldn – ‘Coco’

January 2021: JC Stewart – ‘Break My Heart’

February 2021: Latto – ‘Sex Lies’

March 2021: Madison Beer – ‘Selfish’

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – ‘Without You’

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Driver’s License’

June 2021: Girl In Red – ‘Serotonin’

July 2021: Foushe – ‘My Slime’

August 2021: Jxdn – ‘Think About Me’

Best Collaboration:

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – ‘Mood’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Prisoner’

Best Pop:

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift – ‘Willow’

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘On Me (remix)’

Moneybagg Yo – ‘Said Sum’

Polo G – ‘RAPSTAR’

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – ‘Franchise’

Best Rock:

Evanescence – ‘Use My Voice’

Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’

John Mayer – ‘Last Train Home’

The Killers – ‘My Own Soul's Warning’

Kings Of Leon – ‘The Bandit’

Lenny Kravitz – ‘Raise Vibration’

Best Alternative:

Bleachers – ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Imagine Dragons – ‘Follow You’

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – ‘My Ex's Best Friend’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Shy Away’

Willow ft. Travis Barker – ‘Transparent Soul’

Best Latin:

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – ‘DAikiti’

Billie Eilish & ROSALAA – ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – ‘Girl Like Me’

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – ‘Un Dia (One Day)’

Karol G – ‘Bichota’

Maluma – ‘HawAii’

Best R&B:

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Chris Brown and Young Thug – ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon – ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - Come Through’

SZA – ‘Good Days

Best K-Pop:

(G)I-DLE – ‘DUMDi DUMDi’

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – ‘Ice Cream’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Monsta X – ‘Gambler’

Seventeen– ‘Ready To Love’

Twice- ‘Alcohol-Free’

Video for Good:

Billie Eilish – ‘Your Power’

Demi Lovato – ‘Dancing With the Devil"

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’

Kane Brown – ‘Worldwide Beautiful’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – ‘Entrepreneur’

Best Direction:

Billie Eilish – ‘Your Power’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Taylor Swift – ‘Willow’

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – ‘Franchise’

Tyler, The Creator – ‘Lumberjack’ - Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography:

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’

Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – ‘Holy’

Lady Gaga – ‘911’

Lorde – ‘Solar Power’

Best Art Direction:

Beyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – ‘Already’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Lady Gaga – ‘911’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’

Taylor Swift – ‘Willow’

Best Visual Effect:

Bella Poarch – ‘Build a Bitch’

Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – ‘You Right’

Glass Animals – ‘Tangerine’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

P!NK – ‘All I Know So Far’

Best Choreography:

Ariana Grande – ‘34+35’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’

Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Marshmello and Halsey – ‘Be Kind’

Best Editing:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Drake – ‘What's Next’

Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Prisoner’

