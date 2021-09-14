Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Art & Entertainment Hugh Jackman Aka Wolverine Stands With Afghan Women

Hugh Jackman Aka Wolverine Stands With Afghan Women

Hugh Jackman | Instagram

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, who is popular for playing the character of Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ film franchise, took to Instagram to announce that he is standing by the Afghan women.

2021-09-14T21:34:10+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 9:34 pm

Actor Hugh Jackman has been one of the many actors in Hollywood who has always taken a stand for socio-political issues. Now that the entire world is talking about the stress the Afghan people are facing in the new Taliban regime, Jackman also took to social media to share his concern and support the Afghans.

Taking to Instagram Jackman wrote, “I stand with the women of #Afghanistan who are facing violence and uncertainty. Who’s with me? @womenforwomen @zainabsalbi @vitalvoices (sic).”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

The barbarism in Afghanistan has been the high point ever since the Taliban entered the country. Many celebs have raised their voices against the immoral handling of people there and have spoken up about how women are being treated poorly. With Hugh Jackman now joining the movement, the voices are sure to rise in number.

