Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Potterheads Take Social Media By Storm After Seeing 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teaser

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and others will feature in the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, titled 'Return to Hogwarts'.

Potterheads Take Social Media By Storm After Seeing 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teaser
'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teaser Released. | Twitter

Trending

Potterheads Take Social Media By Storm After Seeing 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teaser
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T16:57:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 4:57 pm

'Return to Hogwarts', a teaser for the much anticipated 'Harry Potter' reunion, has been released by HBO Max. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who played Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger, will appear in the special among other cast members from the eight Harry Potter films.

The teaser started with a sight of the Hogwarts clock tower, followed by a shot of the Daily Prophet with the headline "Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni." Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) received invitations, with Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) making an appearance too.

Watson appeared in the promo's closing shot, walking down Platform 9 3/4, where the Hogwarts Express was waiting. Her face, though, remained hidden.

The Harry Potter reunion special commemorates the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the franchise, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Netizens took to Twitter by storm, reacting to the trailer and the excitement it built up.

Some fans, on the other hand, were saddened by the absence of late cast members. “I’m sad that Helen McCrory, Richard Harris, and Alan Rickman didn’t get the chance to join the reunion. May they all rest in peace,” one wrote. While McCrory played Narcissa Malfoy, Harris was seen as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the first two films. Rickman essayed the role of Severus Snape.

'Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts' will premiere on HBO Max on January 1.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Emma Watson Los Angeles Harry Potter Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Separation From Naga Chaitanya: Thought I Would Crumble And Die

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Separation From Naga Chaitanya: Thought I Would Crumble And Die

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Here's How The Couple Met Each Other

Naseeruddin Shah Recounts His Chat With Late Actor Irrfan Khan

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Return To The Red Carpet

After Announcing An 'Extended Period Of Rest,' BTS Members Make Their Debut On Instagram With Personal Accounts

Did you know? Anupam Kher Was Mogambo In 'Mr India' For 2-3 Months Before Amrish Puri Took Over

AR Rahman's Advice To Daughters Raheema and Khatija About Dealing With Comparisons

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts Two Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky And Lakshmi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor Surprised Malaika Arora With A Romantic Date In The Maldives, Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor Surprised Malaika Arora With A Romantic Date In The Maldives, Watch Video

After BJP Filed Complaint, Gurgaon Comedy Festival Drops Munawar Faruqui

After BJP Filed Complaint, Gurgaon Comedy Festival Drops Munawar Faruqui

'Action Hero': Aanand L Rai Reveals Why He Is Again Producing Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

'Action Hero': Aanand L Rai Reveals Why He Is Again Producing Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Review: Fitting Finale To The Professor’s Grandest Robbery

‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Review: Fitting Finale To The Professor’s Grandest Robbery

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement