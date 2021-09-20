Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Emmy Awards 2021: 'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' Win Big; Check Out The Other Winners

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' and 'Mare of Easttown' swept the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Emmy Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Big; Check Out The Other Winners
'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso' were the big winners at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards | Source: Instagram

Emmy Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Big; Check Out The Other Winners
2021-09-20T09:30:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 9:30 am

Netflix’s British drama series chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth ever since she took the throne, ‘The Crown’ swept the Emmy Awards in Drama category, while American sitcom 'Ted Lasso', about a small-time football coach being hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, swept the comedy awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on Monday morning (India time).

The host for the evening was Cedric the Entertainer who opened the show with a hilarious monologue that also consisted of jokes about the royal family as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit and Oprah interview.

Cedric also took digs at other shows including 'Bridgerton' as he compared the timeline of the show to that of 'Django Unchained' while making a joke about Jamie Foxx not getting as lucky as the Duke of Hastings aka Rege-Jean Page. 

The glamorous evening of Emmys 2021 saw several A-list stars including Dan Levy, Eugeney Levy, Elizabeth Olsen, Jason Sudeikis and more. As for the big winners, Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis were named among the big winners. 

Celebrated TV personality RuPaul has become the most awarded person of colour in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards after his show 'Drag Race' won a trophy for outstanding competition program making it the fourth consecutive win for the show, which RuPaul also created, hosts and executive produces,

Here’s the complete list of winners

 

Outstanding Drama Series: 'The Crown'

Outstanding Comedy Series: 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

Outstanding Limited Series: 'The Queen's Gambit'

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown'

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor, 'Halston'

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Olivia Colman, 'The Crown'

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, 'Mare of Easttown'

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Tobias Menzies, 'The Crown'

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, 'Mare of Easttown'

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Gillian Anderson, 'The Crown'

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson,  'Mare of Easttown'

Outstanding Director - Comedy: Lucia Aniello,  'Hacks'

Outstanding Director - Drama: Jessica Hobbs, 'The Crown'

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank, 'The Queen's Gambit'

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, 'Hacks'

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Peter Morgan , 'The Crown'

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel, 'I May Destroy You'

