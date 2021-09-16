Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie also briefly made an appearance at the White House press briefing room as she spoke with reporters about the need for the reauthorization of the legislation.

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act
Angelina Jolie rep informed that the actress was to have a discussion with Senate and Department of Justice officials, regarding the rights of women and children and health in families. | Source: Twitter

Trending

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T12:55:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 12:55 pm

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visited the White House in Washington DC  to meet officials to discuss reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday. She was later spotted at the Capitol Hill where she met US gymnasts who were testifying to discuss the improper investigation in the Larry Nassar case. 

The Oscar award-winning actress also briefly made an appearance at the White House press briefing room as she spoke with reporters about the need for the reauthorization of the legislation.

“I feel like I walked into a press conference. I've had good bipartisan meetings, so that's encouraging. It feels just like it should feel, feels very serious,” she told the reporters.

Jolie rep informed that the actress was to have a discussion with Senate and Department of Justice officials, regarding the rights of women and children and health in families.

"UNHCR Special Envoy is in D.C. for a second day meeting with senior White House and Department of Justice officials, and senators to continue to advocate for the rights of women and children and health in families. In her meetings, she will talk about the importance of VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, judicial training, and health equity including non-biased forensic evidence collection", Jolie’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Jolie also met with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who tweeted about their meeting and called the actress "tireless and committed" when it comes to advocating for the rights of women and children. Psaki mentioned how Angelina discussed the importance of the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act during their brief meet. 

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Angelina Jolie Washington Hollywood US Capitol White House Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

Krushna Abhishek ‘Distressed’ With Ongoing Family Feud; Wants ‘Govinda Mamu And Sunita Mami To Forgive Him’

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Eliminated In Midnight Eviction

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

'Black And White' Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed At Gunpoint; Scared About Getting Raped

KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra Teaches Amitabh Bachchan How To Recite Bollywood Dialogues In Haryanvi, Watch Video

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah

Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah

Ed Sheeran Claims ‘Atmosphere’ At American Award Ceremonies Is ‘Filled With Resentment’

Ed Sheeran Claims ‘Atmosphere’ At American Award Ceremonies Is ‘Filled With Resentment’

Britney Spears Makes It To Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

Britney Spears Makes It To Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

Mumbai Police Name Raj Kundra As 'Main Facilitator' In Porn Films Case

Mumbai Police Name Raj Kundra As 'Main Facilitator' In Porn Films Case

Read More from Outlook

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 New Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 New Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

Outlook Web Desk / Former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, were sworn in as Gujarat ministers here on Thursday. No minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led ministry was inducted.

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

The accused had raped six-year-old girl following which there had been massive outcry in the state.

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

Outlook Business Team / The alleged insider trading predates to early this year when Adar Poonawalla had publicly disclosed his intent to acquire a controlling stake in the erstwhile Magma Fincorp, now Poonawalla Fincorp.

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new defence office complexes are going to make the working of our security forces more convenient.

Advertisement