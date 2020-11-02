Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol Blessed With Baby Boy

Actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol welcomed their baby boy on Sunday.

The actor's spokesperson said both, Rao and the baby, were healthy and doing well.

"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

"The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the statement read.



Earlier in October, Amrita had shared her pregnancy news with her friends and fans on social media. In the post, she was flaunting her baby bump, and the post read, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month…But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True … the Baby is Coming Soon… An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families…Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing.”

The couple tied knot in 2016.

Actress Amrita Rao was last seen in Thackeray movie released in the year 2019, while her spouse Anmol is currently hosting Color's TV show 'Jummin'

Amrita Rao debuted in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor from the movie Ishq Vishq. She is best known for her role in films like, Vivah, Main Hoon Na, Welcom eto Sajjanpur, and many others.

(With PTI Inputs)

