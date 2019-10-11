Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Here's Why Big B Is 'The Shahenshah Of Bollywood'

Amitabh Bachchan, also known as 'The Shahenshah of Bollywood' turns a year older today. Even at 77, Big B is unstoppable. He is not just a brilliant performer, but he is also a film producer, occasional playback singer and an incredible host. Over the years, he has accepted and aced several challenging roles and delivered outstanding and memorable performances in the same. If you are a die-hard fan of Big B, then you'd agree that there'll never be anyone like him. Till date, Big B never fails to wow us with his performance in films. Back in the past, Amitabh Bachchan was dubbed India's 'angry young man' for his on screen roles in films. Other than Shahenshah of Bollywood, Big B is also referred to as 'Greatest actor of the century.' He is a recipient of many accolades and awards including National Film Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and more. Big B who is a big name in Bollywood also appeared in Hollywood film, The Great Gatsby. The superstar is irreplaceable. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you the reasons why we will always love and adore him.

The actor loves challenges

Amitabh Bachhan loves taking risks. The actor has never failed to amaze us with his power packed performances in films such as Paa, Sarkar, and more.

His personality

Amitabh Bachchan's personality never fails to grab attention. The actor definitely has an amazing persona.

Down-to-earth

Apart from his charming looks and brilliant acting, Big B is known for his kind nature and down-to-earth quality.

His ageless charm

The actor who turns 77 today is ageing like fine wine. He has an ageless charm.

Sense of humour

The actor has an amazing sense of humour. He knows how to laugh at himself as well.

Inspiration

The Pink actor who firmly believes hardworking is the key to success is an inspiration to everyone.

Never give up attitude

Though the actor has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry, his life wasn't a rosy ride. Big has tasted failure in his life as well but that has never stopped him from dreaming big and achieving his goals in life.

