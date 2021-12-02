Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aanand L Rai On Vishwanathan Anand's Biopic: It's An Ambitious Film, Will Take Time

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai reveals that he has already started scripting for the biopic on chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand's.

Aanand L Rai On Vishwanathan Anand's Biopic: It's An Ambitious Film, Will Take Time
Aanand L Rai's candid take on making a biopic on chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand

Trending

Aanand L Rai On Vishwanathan Anand's Biopic: It's An Ambitious Film, Will Take Time
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T21:54:01+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 9:54 pm

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's said  that upcoming biopic on five-time world chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand will follow the sports icon's personal journey. 

Rai said he is excited to bring the life story of Anand on the big screen but the project will need time.

Rai stated "It is an ambitious film. We are working on it (script). It is such an important thing, it will take time," 

The 'Atrangi Re' director further said, "It is about the man, not about the sport. It is not about the champion but the man inside that champion and that is what we will try to do (with the film)."

The biopic will be co-produced by Rai's company Colour Yellow Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The director is currently busy promoting his romantic-drama 'Atrangi Re', starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

'Atrangi Re', which is scheduled to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, marks Rai's return to direction two years after 'Zero', which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Rai also has a slew of projects in various stages of development.

"I want to explore all genres which, otherwise, I won't direct. I am very grateful that we have made films like 'Tumbbad', 'Newton, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. I have enjoyed and grown as a maker. The process is simply to be adventurous and gutsy,"he said.

Rai is also excited about teaming up with Kumar, 54, on two more films -- 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Gorkha'.

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan,
'Gorkha' is a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, the legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles).

Kumar will be essaying the role of the Indian Army veteran who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

"It is in scripting stage. We are finalizing the script. It will happen next year," Rai informed.

'Gorkha' will be presented by Kumar and Rai, while, in 'Raksha Bandhan', which is billed as a special tale celebrating relationships, Rai will be directing Kumar.

"Akshay is a talented actor and I'm really excited to collaborate with him once again for 'Raksha Bandhan'," he added.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, 'Raksha Bandhan' is set to release in theatres during Independence Day weekend on 11 August, 2022.

Rai is also collaborating with actor Jahnvi Kapoor for the first time on his upcoming home production 'Good Luck Jerry', a black crime comedy.

"It is very different for us (as a producer). It is a remake and we are excited to show it to people," he said. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vishwanathan Anand Sara Ali Khan Akshay Kumar Dhanush Mumbai India Chess Biopic Filmmaker Bollywood Film Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Awkwafina Boards The Cast Of Universal film 'Renfield'

Awkwafina Boards The Cast Of Universal film 'Renfield'

Before Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Bob Biswas’, Here’s Revisiting The Spine-Chilling Contract Killer From ‘Kahaani’

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' Gets Positive Response At Overseas Box Office

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

'Mirzapur' Actor Bramha Mishra Found Dead In Versova Residence

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Faints In Karan Kundrra's Arms After Intense Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Cobie Smulders To Reprise Role Of Maria Hill In The Upcoming Series 'Secret Invasion'

Karan Johar Crops out Kangana Ranaut From 'Ungli' Poster, Faces Backlash From Netizens

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash Claims Jiju Ritesh Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'

'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash Claims Jiju Ritesh Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'

Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction When KKR Loses An IPL Match

Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction When KKR Loses An IPL Match

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading 'The Matrix' Script

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading 'The Matrix' Script

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Statehood: Omar Abdullah Goes All Guns Blazing In Jammu Road Shows

Kashmir Statehood: Omar Abdullah Goes All Guns Blazing In Jammu Road Shows

Naseer A Ganai / National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit the road and held multiple rallies in Jammu in a first since the abrogation of Article 370 despite no elections in sight in J&K.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Jayanta Oinam / With Virat Kohli making a return and rain forecast in Mumbai, India will be forced to make changes. Here's a look at India's likely XI.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement