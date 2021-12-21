Deputy Commissioners Can 'Drive' Districts To Prosperity Or Doomsday: Khandu

Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
The chief minister also raised two important schemes launched by the Central government – ‘Svamitva’ and ‘Svanidhi’ – that need an urgent push by the state government.

Pema Khandu, Chief minister of Arunachal pradesh. | PTI Photo

2021-12-21T19:58:30+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 7:58 pm

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday termed deputy commissioners (DC) as “drivers” of districts under their jurisdiction, who can lead them to prosperity or doomsday. The fate of a district and its people depends on the ability and sincerity of its deputy commissioner, the chief minister said while chairing the 10th e-Pragati review meeting with administrative heads of all the districts at Pasighat.           

During e-Pragati meetings, the chief minister interacts with government officials to review the progress of important central and state government projects being implemented in the districts. The chief minister urged the DCs to conduct monthly e-Pragati review meetings at the district levels and work on the issues taken up at the state level e-Pragatis, an official communiqué said here. “Taking into account your action-taken reports, I have to present a cumulative action-taken report of the state in our bi-monthly review meetings taken by the Prime Minister,” he informed the deputy commissioners at the meeting held in East Siang district. Khandu reminded the DCs of the ‘Pakke Declaration’ aimed at climate-resilient development in the state.            

The declaration envisages a multi-sectoral approach towards low emission and climate-resilient development through five broad themes, or ‘Panch Dharas’ — environment, forest, and climate change; health and well-being of all; sustainable and adaptive living; livelihoods and opportunities and evidence generation and collaborative action.He said, these rest on 75 strategies, including protecting forest cover, reducing health vulnerability due to climate change and extreme weather events, developing master plans for all urban areas reflective of local climate change-induced risks, adopting efficient irrigation measures, and promoting entrepreneurship, among others.           

The chief minister also raised two important schemes launched by the Central government – ‘Svamitva’ and ‘Svanidhi’ – that need an urgent push by the state government. While ‘Svamitva’ scheme is a reformative step towards the establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners, ‘Svanidhi’ aims to provide affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Though in Arunachal Pradesh the process of providing land rights to the people is still in a nascent stage, Khandu said that the state government expects its administrative officers along with elected representatives to come out with a solution to implement the benevolent scheme. “We all have to work together to implement these schemes and I have full confidence in our deputy commissioners. Successful implementation of Svanidhi entirely depends upon you,” he added. Khandu expressed hope that in the next e-Pragati meeting, the deputy commissioners will be ready with their action-taken reports on all the issues raised and discussed in the meet. 

-With PTI Inputs

