Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Delhi Hc Quashes Fir Against Man For Kidnapping Girl, Says There Was No Inducement

"She desired to get married to the petitioner and went to the petitioner and expressed her desire and persuaded the petitioner to take her with him and get married. Therefore, in the facts of this case, there was no inducement by the petitioner,” the court said.

Delhi High Court, New Delhi. | PTI Photo

2021-12-28T22:21:32+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:21 pm

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man for allegedly kidnapping a girl, who was on the verge of attaining majority, after finding that there was no inducement and the two were now happily married. 

Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that the girl, who was 17 years 10 months and 22 days old when she went missing and 17 years 11 months and 12 days old at the time of marriage, was capable of knowing what was bad for her. The judge, who was deciding the petitioner man's plea to quash the FIR registered for the alleged commission of offence under Section 363 (kidnapping) IPC, further considered that the girl forced the petitioner accused to take her with him and then took a “conscious decision” to get married to him. 

“K (the girl) was on the verge of attaining majority and it cannot be said that she was incapable of knowing as to what is good and what is bad for her. She desired to get married to the petitioner and went to the petitioner and expressed her desire and persuaded the petitioner to take her with him and get married. Therefore, in the facts of this case, there was no inducement by the petitioner,” the court said in its order dated December 21. It noted that the girl lived in a metropolitan city, studied till class 11 and made a categorical statement before the magistrate that while she was in love with the petitioner and that her parents used to object to their relationship

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Delhi High Court Kidnapping Marriage Petition Indian Penal Code (IPC) Police
