Delhi Govt Urges Private Construction Sites To Abide By 14-Point Guidelines To Stop Dust Pollution

In a bid to alleviate the extent of dust pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed all private construction sites to stick to the 14-point guidelines, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The government had convened a review meeting with all state-run agencies engaged in construction work in Delhi and they were told to submit their action plan to prevent dust pollution by September 21.

There are many private agencies involved in construction work in the city. We conducted a meeting with over 50 such companies, including L&T, Shapoorji, NBCC, Rai said.

"These private construction sites have been asked to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in 15 days," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)