Hosts Bangladesh managed to reach 242/5 at stumps of Day 1 on Wednesday thanks to a sixth wicket unbeaten stand of 49 between Liton Das (34) and Shakib Al Hasan (39). Bangladesh lost four wickets in the first two sessions. By lunch Bangladesh had added 69/2. In the second session, Bangladesh added 71 runs while losing two more wickets. The hosts added 72-1 in the final session. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets, conceding 58 runs, to pose a strong challenge to the hosts. The West Indies have three players making their test debuts — Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley. While Bonner is a leg-spinner, Mayers and Moseley made it to the national side with their all-round performance in the domestic circuit. Catch the Day 2 live scores and live updates of Bangladesh Vs West Indies First Test match here.



